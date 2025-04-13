Trump Blames Biden and Zelensky for Unleashing Conflict in Ukraine

Donald Trump, former President of the United States, has placed the responsibility for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine squarely on the shoulders of President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On April 14, he made these assertions in a post on Truth Social.

Below is the text of his post, retaining his distinctive style:

The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” the president posted on Truth Social.

“President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP.

If the 2020 presidential election had not been RIGGED, as it was in many ways, this terrible war would never have happened.

President Zelensky and crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely terrible job allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways to prevent it from ever starting. But that’s in the past.