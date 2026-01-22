Trump: Board of Peace Withdraws Invitation to Canadian Prime Minister

"Dear Prime Minister Carney, please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time," the American president wrote on Truth Social.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of the Gaza peace process, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump announced that other states had also joined the organization. The Board of Peace was set up to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is expected to also work on preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions.