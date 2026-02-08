3.73 BYN
Trump Calls for Changes to US Electoral System
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump called for the country's electoral system to be fixed, or the United States will collapse.
On social media, the politician claimed that American elections are rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock around the world.
To address this issue, the American leader asked Republicans to approve the "Rescue America Act," which includes a requirement to present identification, verify citizenship when registering voters, and significantly limit the use of mail-in voting.
Previously, Trump called for the "nationalization" of US elections in at least 15 places. He noted that his defeat in 2020 was the result of fraud: migrants were brought to the US to vote illegally.