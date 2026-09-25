Trump Calls Talks With Xi “Very Productive,” Predicts “Tremendous Things”

U.S. President Donald Trump described his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as very productive for both countries. He posted the assessment on Truth Social, TASS reports.

“Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China. Tremendous things will be happening,” Trump wrote. “Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence by a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also.”