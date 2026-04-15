Trump Claims “Tenth Victory” in Lebanon — Then Turns His Sights on Cuba

In the signature style of Donald Trump’s foreign policy playbook — declare victory early, loudly, and often — the U.S. president has added another notch to his belt. On April 17, he triumphantly announced his “tenth major victory”: the freshly minted ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Speaking with characteristic bravado, Trump presented the 10-day truce as a personal triumph of American diplomacy. Yet beneath the headline-grabbing claim lies a far more complex and unsettled reality.

While the guns have fallen silent for now, Hezbollah shows no sign of reconciliation with Israel. The core issues driving the conflict remain unresolved. For Trump, however, timing is everything: announce the win today, and let tomorrow’s complications sort themselves out.

Iran Refuses to Blink

Tehran, for its part, is playing a very different game. Far from backing down, Iranian leaders are doubling down. They have not only rejected Washington’s core demands but have added new, tougher conditions of their own.

Most provocatively, Iran is asserting full control over the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Tehran has made it crystal clear: any attempt at a genuine U.S. blockade will be met with force. Iranian officials have openly threatened to “unblock” the strait by sinking American warships if Washington crosses the red line.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has dispatched a significant naval presence toward the Persian Gulf. Yet the deployment has been anything but swift. Some American vessels are taking the long route around the southern tip of Africa, meaning it could take nearly a month for the full force to arrive. Until then, the standoff remains tense and unresolved — a strange, half-hearted blockade where some ships pass and others do not.

Next Target: Cuba?

Even as the Persian Gulf simmers, Trump is already shifting rhetorical gears toward a new horizon. Cuba — “far away, but close enough” — is emerging as the administration’s next rhetorical target.

With familiar flair, Washington is beginning to float the idea of fresh pressure on Havana. Whether this will escalate into a serious new front remains to be seen, but the narrative machine is clearly warming up. Expect voices like Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and possibly even Tucker Carlson to soon amplify the story of America’s expanding string of “foreign policy wins.”

Loud Victories vs. Harsh Reality

Trump’s habit of claiming success at the earliest possible moment is nothing new. He continues to bank political capital on outcomes where America’s direct role is debatable at best. Meanwhile, Iran — the proud heir to an ancient Persian legacy — shows no intention of capitulating. Its rhetoric has grown not just defiant, but openly aggressive toward U.S. naval forces.

For now, the situation in the Gulf hangs in delicate balance. American ships are still en route, the blockade remains patchy and symbolic, and the real test of wills may still lie weeks or months ahead.