Trump considering expanded list of military measures to put pressure on Tehran

Trump has been offered an expanded list of military measures to put pressure on Tehran. According to media reports, the options include US troops conducting ground raids on Iranian facilities.

Washington has not yet officially agreed to the use of force against Tehran. Trump states that he would prefer not to resort to a military option. His goal is to persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear weapons. The US has also increased its naval force in the Middle East to 10 warships, with the arrival of another guided-missile destroyer in the region.