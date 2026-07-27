Trump Decides to Halt Strikes on Iran

Trouble remains quiet on the Middle East front. According to Axios, US Central Command is recommending a pause in strikes, as they have reached the limits of their effectiveness.

According to sources, this position influenced Trump's decision to halt the bombing. For the first time in two weeks, the US president ordered the military to cease fire and not attack Iranian targets on the southern coast.

At the same time, experts emphasize that further airstrikes are pointless without escalating to major combat operations. Furthermore, the military has warned the White House of a critical shortage of air defense interceptor missiles needed to protect US troops and allies in the region.