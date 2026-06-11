Trump Declared that US Won War in Iran Single-Handed

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US President Donald Trump declared victory in the standoff with Iran, emphasizing that he achieved this without the help of allies, TASS reports.

"We didn't need their support. We won the war. It was somehow irrelevant!" the American leader said in a short commentary on the Italian channel La7, responding to a question about the role of European leaders and the Group of Seven (G7) countries in the Iranian crisis.

On June 11, Trump told reporters at the White House that some of the final provisions of the deal with Iran had been agreed upon by all parties involved in the negotiations, but American forces would maintain a naval blockade of the republic until a deal was concluded.

According to media reports, the agreement could be signed soon, likely in Geneva. Trump himself did not rule out the possibility that it would happen in Europe.