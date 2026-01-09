3.68 BYN
Trump Declares Economic Blockade on Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In his statement to Truth Social, he accused Havana of surviving for years on generous support from Caracas.
He claimed that in return for this economic support, the island supplied security services to the Venezuelan leadership, but that this had ceased. He also noted that many Cuban security forces were killed in the US strike on Venezuela last week.
The American president emphasized that Venezuela no longer needs Havana's protection. Its security is now guaranteed by the United States, with the most powerful army in the world. The American leader called on the Cuban leadership to reach a deal before it is too late.