Donald Trump delivered an address to the nation entirely dedicated to the victory stolen from him in the 2020 election.

The American leader once again claimed he was the victim of massive voter fraud in Biden's favor. He insists on a comprehensive investigation into the matter and demands that those responsible be punished. He has instructed the prosecutor's office to handle this.

The goal of his current address, according to Trump, is to make fraud impossible in the future. Congress must pass legislation he calls the "Protect America Act." This legislation would eliminate unauthorized voting and sharply limit mail-in ballots.

Photo: TASS