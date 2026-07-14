Trump Demands Gulf States Pay for US Protection Against Iran

President of the United States Donald Trump expects compensation for the expenses incurred in protecting the Persian Gulf countries from threats posed by Iran. He made this statement while speaking to the press regarding the resumption of strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“I want to get compensation because we are protecting a very rich region. We are spending money, so we have arranged it so that we will be reimbursed for ensuring security. Those states that we help will pay. Look, for example, at these countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE. And there is also Qatar and others,” Trump said.

The American president officially notified Congress that the United States is once again in a state of war with Iran. This gives the White House the opportunity to use military force against the Islamic Republic for another 60 days without legislative approval.

On the night of 14 July, the sides exchanged strikes once again. According to the US president, the goal is to destroy Iran’s military capabilities in the area of the Strait of Hormuz and deprive Tehran of control over this strategic artery. At the same time, Trump still considers a deal with the Islamic Republic possible.