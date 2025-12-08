Trump disappointed with Zelensky's lack of response to the draft peace deal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The White House is increasingly dissatisfied with Kiev. Trump is disappointed by Zelensky's lack of response to the draft peace deal, which has been under discussion at various levels for several weeks.

He claimed the proposal received support from Moscow and the Ukrainian negotiating team, but Zelensky himself "hasn't even read it."

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"We've spoken with President Putin, and we've spoken with Ukrainian leaders, including Zelensky. And I have to say, I'm a little bit disappointed that Zelensky hasn't read the proposal yet. His people love it. But he hasn’t. Russia is fine with it. But I'm not sure Zelensky agrees with it. His people support it, but he hasn’t read it."

Zelenskyy will reportedly visit London on December 8, where he will likely consult with European leaders before responding to the draft peace plan. Meanwhile, Western media reports suggest that Europeans are discouraging Kiev from agreeing to a troop withdrawal from the Donetsk region.