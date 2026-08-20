The United States has abandoned the idea of a major military operation against Iran. President Donald Trump announced that America intends to wage economic war on Tehran instead — isolation on an unprecedented scale.

“We have prepared completely draconian sanctions for them and we will see what happens,” Trump said. “Right now the strait is open. Many ships are passing through it. The naval blockade has proved extremely effective. No vessel has penetrated into Iran, although they sometimes bypass our cordons. But we will see. Either everything will be very good and oil prices will fall like a stone, or we will continue doing exactly what we are doing now. You know, they talked about $350 a barrel, but today the price is $84–85. Something else has happened as well. Alternatives that no one even thought about before have appeared: Texas, Alaska, Louisiana. A record number of pipelines are being built. I think the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be as important as it used to be.”

It has emerged that the Americans have organized a discreet route through Hormuz along which dozens of tankers pass every day. By the most cautious estimates, about 10 million barrels per day — roughly half of pre-war volumes — are being moved out of the Persian Gulf this way.

News agencies report that the escort of vessels is being conducted secretly. How this is possible remains unclear, given that the Strait of Hormuz is only tens of kilometers wide at its narrowest points.

The partial solution to the Iranian blockade of the Persian Gulf has not yet had a dramatic effect on the global or American economy. The price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States has already exceeded $4 and is rapidly approaching $5.

A few hours ago the total U.S. national debt surpassed $40 trillion. The Middle East conflict is connected to this figure, even if only indirectly. America is being forced to increase its borrowing obligations in part because of the chaos on international markets.