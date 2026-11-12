Trump-Era ICE Marks Historic Peak in Deportations and Detentions

In fiscal year 2026 the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported a record 483,200 people and carried out more than 491,000 arrests, RIA Novosti reports.

The fiscal year ended on 30 September. ICE’s previous record for the number of deportations was 442,640 people in fiscal year 2025.

“In fiscal year 2026 ICE carried out more deportations and arrests than in any other year in its history. The total number of ICE arrests in fiscal year 2026 exceeded the figures for all three full fiscal years under (former US President Joe — Ed. news.by) Biden combined,” said US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in a statement quoted by CBS.

Almost 475,000 of the arrests during the year were administrative; their basis was non-criminal violations of migration legislation, the television channel explains.

At the same time, the declared record of deportations is not equivalent to a record of forced removals. According to data from the TRAC research centre cited in the material, in July and August 2026 forced removals accounted for 63 percent of the cases recorded as deportations. The rest consisted of voluntary departures and returns.

After returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump began implementing a policy of tightening control over illegal migration. ICE, with the support of the Border Patrol, conducted a number of large-scale raids. In the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, ICE raids in early January were accompanied by protests.