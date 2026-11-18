Donald Trump is extremely interested in a trilateral meeting at the APEC summit, which would help him strengthen his position after the congressional elections.

Sergey Chuev, political scientist and department head at the State University of Management (Russia):

"Trump primarily needs this meeting to demonstrate his political influence, his influence in decision-making. Especially after his recent election loss, the American President desperately needs such meetings, which demonstrate his position as the master of the situation. However, since the Chinese and Russian leaders view the nature of the conflict in both Iran and Ukraine somewhat differently and have somewhat different interests than the United States, this will most likely be a partially public and partially private discussion, some of which will become publicly known."