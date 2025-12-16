Trump Files Lawsuit against BBС Accusing Media Corporation of Defamation and Distortion of his Words

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba092f1f-5068-4ead-9bc7-3d3968ee76fb/conversions/bbe3ca0e-3a60-425d-884b-96ba3fa50982-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba092f1f-5068-4ead-9bc7-3d3968ee76fb/conversions/bbe3ca0e-3a60-425d-884b-96ba3fa50982-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba092f1f-5068-4ead-9bc7-3d3968ee76fb/conversions/bbe3ca0e-3a60-425d-884b-96ba3fa50982-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba092f1f-5068-4ead-9bc7-3d3968ee76fb/conversions/bbe3ca0e-3a60-425d-884b-96ba3fa50982-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump promises to end another war. This time, the American president is delivering battle to the British media corporation BBC. The White House head has filed a lawsuit demanding at least $10 billion from the company for "defamation and unfair trade practices."

The BBC is accused of maliciously editing a speech Trump delivered in 2021 and aired in 2024. The video clip was edited to make viewers believe the Republican was calling on his supporters to storm the U.S. Congress.