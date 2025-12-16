3.68 BYN
Trump Files Lawsuit against BBС Accusing Media Corporation of Defamation and Distortion of his Words
Trump promises to end another war. This time, the American president is delivering battle to the British media corporation BBC. The White House head has filed a lawsuit demanding at least $10 billion from the company for "defamation and unfair trade practices."
The BBC is accused of maliciously editing a speech Trump delivered in 2021 and aired in 2024. The video clip was edited to make viewers believe the Republican was calling on his supporters to storm the U.S. Congress.
Trump has not yet won the case, but the BBC's director general and the head of news broadcasting have already resigned. Trump has previously waged numerous legal battles with prominent media outlets, including CNN, ABC, and CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.