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CNN journalists calculated that since March 23, Trump has stated 37 times that a US deal with Iran was "imminent" or "about to happen". He most recently made this announcement before the weekend.

On June 8, the American President announced that Iran and Israel would cease fire for a week, during which a mutually acceptable agreement would be reached. However, it appears the US is still far from resolving its differences with Iran.

Although Washington officials are clearly holding some talks with Tehran, Trump's assessments are invariably overly optimistic. This is clearly irritating ordinary Americans. For example, on June 8, the White House master was booed at the National Basketball League Final.