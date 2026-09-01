Trump: Hollywood is a complete and total disaster!

US President Donald Trump has declared a deep crisis in Hollywood and called for a return of film production to the US, proposing to Congress to introduce tax breaks for American studios, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the White House, he discussed the initiative at a meeting with actor and Oscar winner Jon Voight, whom he previously appointed as his special envoy for Hollywood.

"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster! Despite the name, it is getting very little work. Production has moved to Canada and other countries, and almost nothing is being made in the US. Jon [Voight - Ed.] and many others in the industry are proposing federal tax incentives to make our film business great again," Trump stated.

He emphasized that the massive exodus of studios abroad is causing serious economic damage to California and other states. Trump added that he intends to organize consultations with leaders of both parties in Congress on this issue and expressed confidence that the US budget expenditures on tax breaks will "pay for themselves tenfold" thanks to increased employment and federal budget revenues.

Photo: RIA Novosti