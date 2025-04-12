The noose on Ukraine is tightening further under Trump's pressure. Security guarantees have vanished from the new framework proposed by Washington, which was meant to address rare earth metals. According to the New York Times, the revised document lacks any mention of security assurances for Ukraine. Instead, it again demands the return of "previous assistance" provided to Ukraine by the U.S.—a staggering sum. The terms laid out in the document are even harsher than before. In Ukraine, it is reported that President Zelensky is refraining from signing this document with Trump, not because it is unfavorable, but because he has already signed a similar agreement with the UK.

The situation indicates that Trump has initiated a process of openly dividing Ukraine. This division is not territorial, but rather involves all that Ukraine possesses or has left, which is increasingly being demanded in exchange for debts—billions of dollars—whether in natural resources, arable land, or remaining trade infrastructure. The so-called assistance is not charity; for the finances, arms, mercenaries, and all military resources that Ukraine holds, payment is required. Trump has forced the conversation into the open, and it's not just major players making claims on Ukraine’s riches; even smaller players are expressing their interests.

In the new version of the agreement regarding rare earth metals, Kiev is obligated to compensate U.S. losses exceeding $120 billion. The U.S. is also seeking authority over the investment fund allocated for the reconstruction of Ukraine, derived from royalties and rent for the use of natural resources. Furthermore, reports suggest that control over a section of the Gazprom pipeline to Europe is included in this new agreement, essentially turning Ukraine into an American colony for years to come—barring its debt repayment.

The Americans need peace in a territory that, in essence, Zelensky has long surrendered by consistently saying "give, give, give." Meanwhile, Europeans demand continued warfare, but they intend to fight on the Ukrainian front not only against Russia but also against the shadow of the U.S. The problem is that resources within the country seem already allocated among the Europeans and the previous American administration, while Ukraine's interests are relegated to the background. Annalena Baerbock (the former German foreign minister) emphasizes that Europe has a direct interest in this matter.

Annalena Baerbock, Former German Foreign Minister:

"Any agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. regarding rare earth metals must comply with European legislation. This is our European continent."

Ukraine is explicitly being prepared for division and exploitation, not only by major European predators but also by second-tier consumers such as Poland, which is attempting to carve out its own spot at the table. One Polish deputy minister has specifically expressed the desire for a port in Odessa and half a million hectares of land.

Michał Kołodziejczak, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland:

"We need a vision for Poland regarding Ukraine. Why aren’t we discussing in Poland the possibility that Ukrainians rent out, say for 50 years, or sell us a port where Poles could have their grain port? For example, in Odessa, where Polish grain would be shipped, ensuring us access to the Black Sea.”

This concept aligns with the historical Polish ambition of “Greater Poland from Sea to Sea,” intended to connect the Black Sea and Baltic Sea under Polish influence. The deputy minister reiterated a longstanding ambition of unfulfilled imperial dreams, claiming this as a personal idea despite its formal nature.

Not only Poland has its eyes on Odessa; Britain and France have also expressed interest. An article appeared on the French Foreign Ministry's website stating that Odessa is the "most French city in Ukraine."

In early April, the leaders of the armed forces of France and Britain visited Kiev, as a culmination of the so-called "coalition of the willing," aiming to continue military actions until the last Ukrainian stands. Discussions were held regarding the dispatch of a military contingent, with Macron recently asserting that this force, first and foremost, would like to establish military presence in Odessa and Lvov, the former allowing control over the Black Sea and the latter serving as a gateway to the European Union.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that such an intervention is being prepared on the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, particularly in Odessa. Lists of land preferences from European politicians are becoming clear, overlapping with American interests in mines, ports, and land—resources essential for the economies of France and UK. As for the agreement concerning resources, it appears that Zelensky has already delivered everything to the UK.

Igor Mosiychuk, Former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament:

"The deal cannot be signed. You can’t sell the same item to two different buyers. Rare earth metals have been sold to the UK. I assert this."