The Donald Trump Administration has informed European and Ukrainian representatives of its desire to conclude a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow before January, when Democrats gain control of the US Congress, the Financial Times reports.

According to sources, the American President may discuss ways to resolve the conflict with European leaders at the G20 summit in Miami on December 14-15.

The White House chief himself stated that a significant portion of the trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, Russia, and the US was devoted to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump stated that there is a "very real chance" of achieving a resolution. He is unwilling to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine before a peace agreement is reached.