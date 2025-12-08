It's time for Ukraine to hold presidential elections; the country's residents should have a choice. Trump stated this in an interview with Politico.

The American leader also noted that it's time for Zelensky to "pull himself together" and start accepting peace proposals for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, because Kiev is losing on the battlefield.

Trump also took aim at the Old World, calling Europe a "decaying" group of countries led by "weak" people. He also stated that he doesn't attach much importance to the role of European leaders in efforts to end the war. According to Trump, they talk but do nothing about it.