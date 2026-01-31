Trump Jokes about Three New States in US

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9cdcb2f0-81fe-48b6-9b90-739424bbc009/conversions/a77d0af8-3c96-4420-b28e-35bc48d853c9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9cdcb2f0-81fe-48b6-9b90-739424bbc009/conversions/a77d0af8-3c96-4420-b28e-35bc48d853c9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9cdcb2f0-81fe-48b6-9b90-739424bbc009/conversions/a77d0af8-3c96-4420-b28e-35bc48d853c9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9cdcb2f0-81fe-48b6-9b90-739424bbc009/conversions/a77d0af8-3c96-4420-b28e-35bc48d853c9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Where will Trump's ambitions lead to? The US President tries humor about plans to make Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela American states.

The Washington Post quotes the White House Master as saying: "I never intended to make Greenland the 51st state. I wanted to make Canada the 51st state, with Greenland as the 52nd state and Venezuela as the 53rd state".

The article clarifies: the American leader made this statement at a private dinner to journalists. Trump also noted that the US does not intend to invade Greenland; they plan to buy it.