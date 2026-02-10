Trump lashes out at Canada again

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Canada again. This time, the nearly 3-kilometer bridge between Detroit, USA, and Windsor, Canada, was the subject of criticism. Construction began under Obama and remains unfinished.

The American leader was dissatisfied with Canada receiving all the revenue from the bridge's operation, so he demanded at least half the ownership rights, compensation for everything the US gave Canada, and fairness and respect from Ottawa. Otherwise, he would not allow the bridge to open. Meanwhile, all construction costs were fully covered by the Canadian federal government, according to Bloomberg. The costs are planned to be covered by tolls collected from the bridge.