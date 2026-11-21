Donald Trump continues to comment on the historic trilateral negotiations in Chinese Shenzhen, while at the same time comparing the condition of American and Chinese cities in favour of the latter.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

“There’s incredible energy there, the people, the city of Shenzhen. What a job Chairman Xi has done! The city is clean, flawless, it was built in a short period of time. Forty years ago it was a fishing village. Over the past 20 years he has done a fantastic job for the country. And when I look at our cities — they’re so dirty. The roads are dirty, full of potholes, they’re literally falling apart. Everything is rusty and disgusting, and crime is through the roof. We have the highest crime statistics in our entire history. And when I look at the state of our once-beautiful cities, when I drive through them, I study the situation very carefully.”

Following the talks in Shenzhen, the leaders of the three leading powers adopted a joint declaration on maintaining international security: Moscow, Beijing and Washington intend to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and to work on preserving strategic stability.