When examining the concerning events unfolding globally—such as the blocking of merchant vessels, military conflicts, and the dire plight of many people—another potential scenario comes into focus: the situation regarding Cuba.

In this context, Donald Trump’s remarks carry increasing weight. The U.S. President has signaled his intent to resolve the "Cuba issue" before his term ends. According to an expert, this is driven by Washington’s long-standing desire to bring the island back under its control.

Alexander Kargin, Orientalist and political scientist specializing in American affairs (Russia):

"The United States follows a specific trajectory—a line of political thought that took shape nearly 70 years ago. It was roughly 70 years ago that a revolution occurred in Cuba, leading to a change in power and placing Cuba in opposition to America. Ever since, every U.S. president has sought to bring Cuba back into the American sphere of influence, yet all have failed. It is clear that any president who succeeds in this would, in the eyes of a segment of American society, secure a place in a 'hall of fame.'"

Given that matters of glory and personal significance hold particular importance for Trump—and that his decisions are often fueled by ambition—the expert believes the likelihood of an operation against Cuba is currently extremely high.