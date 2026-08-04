US President Donald Trump named illegal migration and the energy crisis as the main problems facing modern Europe, BelTA reports.

As an example of energy problems, the American leader cited the United Kingdom, which, according to him, possesses one of the richest energy sources in the world – the North Sea – but for some reason continues to purchase energy from Norway, condemning itself to "bankruptcy."

Trump also stated that illegal migration remains one of the most serious problems for Europe and called for measures to stop it.

At the end of July, thousands of illegal Moroccan migrants managed to reach the Spanish city of Ceuta by swimming and walking around the breakwater separating the city from Morocco. Ceuta city authorities reported approximately 60,000 migrants, while the Spanish Ministry of the Interior stated 50,000 had arrived. EFE, citing security officials, reported that approximately 69,500 migrants had returned to Morocco. This figure may include those who arrived in the city before the massive influx of illegal immigrants on July 30.

Against this backdrop, several European countries have called for consideration of suspending Spain's membership in the Schengen Area. For example, Italian authorities decided to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain amid the migrant crisis in Ceuta