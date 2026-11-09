Trump Names Rubio as Potential U.S. Presidential Candidate

American leader Donald Trump has hinted at who might contend for the White House in the next election.

In an interview with CBS News, the American leader identified Senator Marco Rubio as a possible candidate for the U.S. presidency in 2028.

When asked by journalists whom he might support—aside from Vice President J.D. Vance—Trump emphasized that the Republican Party currently boasts an impressive array of dynamic leaders, but he singled out Rubio, describing him as "wonderful."

At the same time, the incumbent head of state noted that his shortlist includes many other capable politicians with whom he enjoys an excellent relationship, though he does not intend to reveal their names prematurely.