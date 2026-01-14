Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump Now Has Complete Freedom of Action Regarding Venezuela

The US Senate has finally blocked an attempt to limit Donald Trump's military powers in Venezuela. By a slim margin, members of Congress rejected the initiative. Vice President Vance cast the deciding vote.

The final 50-51 vote now means the White House has complete freedom of action regarding Venezuela. The Senate is now powerless to oppose Trump's decisions. Some senators called this a step backwards since the January attempt to limit the president's powers.

As a reminder, the Senate had previously attempted to prohibit Trump from carrying out any military action against the Bolivarian Republic a week earlier, but it was already clear then that the initiative would face resistance from the White House and the risk of a presidential veto.

