Trump Now Has Complete Freedom of Action Regarding Venezuela

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03f9ea5c-2f79-455d-acfc-5ba2838e25bf/conversions/fe8c59cb-a156-46ea-b854-acb276bc51fd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03f9ea5c-2f79-455d-acfc-5ba2838e25bf/conversions/fe8c59cb-a156-46ea-b854-acb276bc51fd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03f9ea5c-2f79-455d-acfc-5ba2838e25bf/conversions/fe8c59cb-a156-46ea-b854-acb276bc51fd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03f9ea5c-2f79-455d-acfc-5ba2838e25bf/conversions/fe8c59cb-a156-46ea-b854-acb276bc51fd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The US Senate has finally blocked an attempt to limit Donald Trump's military powers in Venezuela. By a slim margin, members of Congress rejected the initiative. Vice President Vance cast the deciding vote.

The final 50-51 vote now means the White House has complete freedom of action regarding Venezuela. The Senate is now powerless to oppose Trump's decisions. Some senators called this a step backwards since the January attempt to limit the president's powers.