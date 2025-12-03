3.74 BYN
Trump Orders Closure of All Voice of America Foreign Offices
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to The New York Times, Donald Trump has ordered the closure of all Voice of America foreign offices. The White House notified the United States Congress of this.
This effectively resolves the standoff between the executive and judicial branches: the court had previously ordered the reinstatement of all fired employees of Voice of America and the American Agency for Global Media, but the White House insisted.
As a result, 532 employees of the radio station have already been laid off, and others will soon join them, bringing the total to several thousand.