Trump Plans to Launch Board of Peace on January 22
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US President plans to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace charter and terms of reference on January 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bloomberg reported.
According to the draft charter, Trump will become the body's first chairman. He will personally decide on inviting new members. According to The Wall Street Journal, approximately 60 countries have already received invitations to join the Board of Peace.
However, Macron, the most ardent advocate of world peace, has already stated that he has no plans to join the newly created council, as the organization's goals extend beyond the Gaza Strip. Trump responded by declaring that 200% tariffs on wine would force Macron to join the Board of Peace.