Trump Plans to Launch Board of Peace on January 22

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eaa48710-4b10-4f18-b283-8a55e72134f0/conversions/f10b2fff-8e11-4c2c-afce-b68cdfeb894d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eaa48710-4b10-4f18-b283-8a55e72134f0/conversions/f10b2fff-8e11-4c2c-afce-b68cdfeb894d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eaa48710-4b10-4f18-b283-8a55e72134f0/conversions/f10b2fff-8e11-4c2c-afce-b68cdfeb894d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eaa48710-4b10-4f18-b283-8a55e72134f0/conversions/f10b2fff-8e11-4c2c-afce-b68cdfeb894d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The US President plans to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace charter and terms of reference on January 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bloomberg reported.

According to the draft charter, Trump will become the body's first chairman. He will personally decide on inviting new members. According to The Wall Street Journal, approximately 60 countries have already received invitations to join the Board of Peace.