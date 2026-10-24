Trump Prepares Military Operation Against Iran Codenamed “Epic Fury”

The United States is urgently evacuating family members of diplomats from Saudi Arabia and a number of Middle Eastern countries. According to American intelligence, the threat of attacks from Iran and Yemen’s Houthis has reached a critical level.

A partial reduction in personnel has also affected diplomatic missions in Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and the Pentagon has begun covertly redeploying a military contingent to the region.

Against this background Trump has spoken of preparing a new large-scale operation under the codename “Epic Fury.” Its goal is the complete destruction of Iran’s missile potential and the elimination of its fleet.

Debates are under way in the White House: the Pentagon is demanding immediate strikes, while some advisers propose waiting for the midterm elections to Congress.

Tehran in response has already threatened to destroy critical communications cables in the Persian Gulf. The situation is on the brink of open confrontation.