Trump Prepares New Ground Strikes Against Drug Cartel Targets in Latin America
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to launch ground strikes against drug cartel targets in Latin America. He made the announcement while wishing the US military a Merry Christmas.
The White House also congratulated the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, currently in the Caribbean. The American leader stated that the US has reduced maritime drug trafficking from the region by 96%. Now, according to Trump, his administration is trying to determine who makes up the remaining 4%.