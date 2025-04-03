President Donald Trump announced that he does not wish to substitute natural eggs with artificial ones for the decoration of the White House in celebration of Easter and for traditional games, including the egg roll on the lawn of the residence, despite the product shortage in the country. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

"They were talking about Easter, asking, 'Please, don’t use real eggs. Can you use plastic eggs instead?' I said we do not want that," stated the American leader, as reported by NBC.

The American Egg Board (AEB), which supplies eggs for the White House festivities, previously mentioned that American farmers are donating approximately 30,000 eggs for the occasion. According to AEB, these eggs are unsuitable for sale due to their size, so their use should not impact the overall product shortage in the country.

U.S. authorities suspect a cartel conspiracy among egg producers.