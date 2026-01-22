Trump rejects idea of buying Greenland: I’m not gonna have to pay anything

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42593113-b2b5-4fab-bc92-7e7c88020f8c/conversions/eecd8ce4-c5da-4f9b-b48b-2ebc4f293d00-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42593113-b2b5-4fab-bc92-7e7c88020f8c/conversions/eecd8ce4-c5da-4f9b-b48b-2ebc4f293d00-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42593113-b2b5-4fab-bc92-7e7c88020f8c/conversions/eecd8ce4-c5da-4f9b-b48b-2ebc4f293d00-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42593113-b2b5-4fab-bc92-7e7c88020f8c/conversions/eecd8ce4-c5da-4f9b-b48b-2ebc4f293d00-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The plenary sessions of the World Economic Forum in Davos continue. But the main intrigue of the event appears to have been resolved: immediately after setting up the Board of Peace, Trump departed Switzerland for home. Upon his return, he commented on the Greenland issue, which was one of the key topics at the forum.

The American president reckons that the issue of deploying missiles on the island has been resolved, with only minor coordination with NATO and the Danish government remaining.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"I’m not gonna have to pay anything. We’re gonna have total access to Greenland. We’re gonna have all military access that we want. We’re going to be able to put what we need on Greenland because we want it. We’re talking about national security and international security. We won't spend anything but money on the Golden Dome. The Golden Dome is like the Iron Dome in Israel, only a hundred times better. We need it!"

It was announced that 18 countries had already signed the document establishing the Board of Peace. There was a misunderstanding: American representatives announced that Belgium had also signed, but it turned out they had been mistaken, meaning Belarus.