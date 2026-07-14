Trump Replaces Strait of Hormuz Fee with Trade Deals

President of the United States Donald Trump has stated that he will replace the 20 percent fee for passage through the Strait of Hormuz with trade deals. The corresponding statement was published on his Truth Social account.

“Based on very productive conversations with the leadership of the Middle East, I have decided to replace the 20 percent reimbursement fee with trade and investment agreements that various Persian Gulf states will conclude with the United States,” he wrote.

Trump also claims that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all shipping except for Iran. “This way we will have a full blockade, but only on ships arriving in or departing from Iranian ports or carrying anything related to Iranian cargo,” he added.

The day before, the American leader had stated that the United States wants to control the Strait of Hormuz and receive 20 percent of the value of transported goods as compensation for ensuring safe navigation.