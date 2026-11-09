Donald Trump continues to actively warm up the media space ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with CBS, the US President stated that he believes a ceasefire will be imminent, and that Russia and Ukraine are very close to reaching a final agreement.

He also emphasized that after a settlement, Ukraine will be in "a somewhat different shape," and that the Kyiv authorities themselves are to blame for its current situation, having shown "tremendous disrespect" for Moscow.

The White House master also stated that large-scale Western arms deliveries to Kyiv have essentially failed and have produced no results.

A trilateral summit between the US, Russia, and Ukraine dedicated to resolving the conflict will begin in the United Arab Emirates on November 10.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, one of the central topics of the talks will be the provision of security guarantees.