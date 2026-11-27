NATO member states have presented a virtually united front against any geographical expansion of the conflict in Ukraine—a response to an attack on a Russian corvette in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

A joint statement by U.S. President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte includes a specific call for all parties to refrain from any actions that could lead to an escalation or expansion of the conflict.

While formally addressed to both sides of the confrontation, the inclusion of this provision in the declaration is, in practice, intended to rein in Kyiv.

On November 26, Italian Prime Minister Meloni demanded that Ukraine cease all combat operations in the Mediterranean. Rome’s official position is that Kyiv has no right to export violence and war far beyond the immediate conflict zone.