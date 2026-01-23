Trump’s Flex and the Conversation about Greenland's Dividing Line — Insider Insights from Davos

Europe’s Attacks on Trump in Davos

Arguably, the most important aspect of this event was how all the leaders of European countries turned against the U.S., without explicitly naming Donald Trump or mentioning the United States. For example, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his speech was actually about Russia and China, but in the end, it was about the shift from the old world order to a new one. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a fiery speech, which was supported by applause when he said that the world had been playing by certain rules for a long time.

Of course, it was visible how some "attacked" Trump, but he seemed to only enjoy it and didn’t let it offend him. For instance, he told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was an irrelevant person and leaked their private correspondence about Greenland. In modern terms, Trump was simply flexing, and now he is even more enjoying his presidential tenure.

Useful Fiction: Canada Admits Hypocrisy of International Rules

"For decades, countries like Canada prospered under what we call the rules-based international order. We joined international organizations, praised their principles, and benefited from their predictability. Thanks to this, we could conduct foreign policy based on values, protected by these rules. We knew that the story of a rules-based international order was partly false—that the strongest would, at the right moment, free themselves from obligations, and trade rules were applied selectively. We knew that international law was enforced with varying degrees of rigor depending on who was the accused or victim. This fiction was useful," said the Canadian Prime Minister at Davos.

Prime Minister Mark Carney

According to him, U.S. hegemony contributed to providing public goods, opening sea routes, financial stability, collective security, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Therefore, Canada and other countries displayed a facade: "We participated in rituals." Most of the time, they ignored the discrepancy between rhetoric and reality, but now, this deal no longer works. In fact, Mark Carney openly confirmed that everything that happened was just a charade.

Trump responded to such messages on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"If Governor Carney believes he can make Canada a transit hub for Chinese goods that will then go to the U.S., he is deeply mistaken. China will devour Canada alive, wipe out all its businesses, and take them for itself. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will be absorbed 100%. We will impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods and products entering the U.S. — President Donald Trump."

America no longer hides how it will torpedo Canada, but what’s important are Carney’s remarks about rules depending on who is the victim or the judge. He essentially admitted that for decades, they profited from relations with the U.S. by following the rhetoric of the White House and legitimizing U.S. actions, gaining access to the American market, dollars, and the printing press.

Will Trump Hand Over Greenland?

Another surprising point is that figures like Chris Starmer and some other politicians tried to boldly oppose Trump. But, honestly, they didn’t succeed much — instead, a lot of insider information leaked.

For example, some EU officials leaked information about Greenland to journalists. It turned out that everyone was talking about only one thing: it would be handed over to Trump. The question is only whether it will happen in a month or two.

The story gets more interesting because during Davos, the U.S. President spoke with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. After their conversation, it became known that, bypassing the European Union and Denmark (which de jure owns Greenland), the U.S. would gain huge expansion of its authority on the island. They agreed that Trump would not seize Greenland outright but would expand its military bases there, with the right to do so without consultation. Some U.S. media outlets speculate that they plan to establish a Guantanamo-like facility there.

Trump and NATO’s Article 5

After Davos, it became clear that there was a significant split within NATO, and it’s now uncertain whether the alliance is still functioning as a unity.

Returning to the White House, Trump openly mocked NATO. He mentioned that under Article 5 of the alliance, military forces should come to the aid of an attacked state. "I know we will come to their aid, but I really doubt they will come for us," said the U.S. president. He even suggested activating Article 5 to help fight Mexican drug cartels, claiming that nothing had been done so far.

The Dark Side of the Davos Forum

