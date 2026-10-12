The US-led peace track regarding Ukraine has hit a severe diplomatic impasse. According to Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have abruptly postponed a planned trip to Moscow.

The visits are on hold pending clarity on whether Ukraine and Europe are willing to accept the White House's updated joint peace initiative. Washington’s plan entails an immediate freeze of the front line, a moratorium on mutual strikes against energy infrastructure, and Kyiv renouncing its NATO aspirations.

Trump’s inner circle has accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of sabotaging these efforts.

Against this backdrop, Moscow has signaled that it has no intention of playing along with Kyiv’s behind-the-scenes maneuvers. Commenting on rumors regarding a so-called "energy truce," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Zelenskyy has earned no respite and that Russia will not be taken in by his opportunistic statements.

According to Lavrov, the Kyiv regime attempts to exploit international initiatives solely to secure a tactical pause and advance its own interests.

"The goal is singular and very simple: to bargain for time and gain a breather. He even said he was ready to hold presidential elections if given two months to regroup. During that period, Europe could pump him full of new weaponry to continue his terrorist war against the Russian people. I do not think he has earned a respite, nor do I think we will once again fall for assurances and promises," Lavrov noted.

The EU Urged to Stop Relying on US Aid

Meanwhile, at an EU Council meeting in Luxembourg, European foreign ministers appeared bewildered. Brussels views Trump’s moves with skepticism and harbors serious fears that the White House will establish a new security framework without regard for Europe’s position. According to EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, the EU and Kyiv should no longer count on US assistance in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

He stated that the time has come for the European Union and Ukraine to jointly develop and implement an independent strategy.