The NATO summit in Ankara became the defining event on the world stage. Everyone waited to see in what temper Donald Trump would arrive—whether he would deal out red cards or ask for them to be withdrawn. He came, and he took his so-called partners to task. Yet before Erdoğan he declared that he had travelled there for his sake alone.

What was this—another swing of the American leader’s mood, or a deliberate and carefully calculated policy of the United States? The question was examined in the podcast “What’s Going On?…” by television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets, Latvian political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international correspondent Yana Mendeleva.

Trump Shatters the European Partners’ Scheme

In Ankara the President of the United States quite literally humbled the European Union and NATO. He subjected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to withering criticism, made pointed reference to the Spaniards, and did not spare Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. This was no sudden outburst. It formed part of a long, deliberate sequence of moves.

The Europeans had hoped to keep almost all the money within their own borders. Of the roughly ninety billion euros the EU claimed it would send to Ukraine, Kyiv was to receive only eighteen billion; the rest was to remain with European arms manufacturers. Trump broke that arrangement.

He stated plainly: licences must be paid for, and royalties are non-negotiable. The funds will go to American corporations—Lockheed Martin, producer of Patriots and ATACMS; General Dynamics, maker of Abrams tanks; Boeing; and the industrial structures connected with them.

In one stroke he denied the European defence industry any realistic chance of sovereign development. Money scraped from European taxpayers will now flow not to European factories, but to American ones.

As for the proposed Patriot factory in Ukraine, specialists are unequivocal: it cannot be built quickly in an open field. Even if construction were to begin, the project would demand enormous time and capital. Questions of energy and logistics would have to be solved; the necessary machine tools and equipment are produced chiefly in China; and the chips and control systems come from only two companies in the world—Siemens and Bosch. Moreover, any arms factory on Ukrainian soil would constitute a legitimate military target for Russia.

The only realistic path forward is modest-scale, component-level assembly in what has, since 2022, become Ukraine’s “deep rear”—Europe itself. Ukraine alone cannot sustain such enterprises in the foreseeable future.

Licences Instead of Guarantees

The President of the United States spoke with characteristic directness: “We do not sell security; we trade in weapons.” He reaffirmed his support for Zelensky and his readiness to issue licences for the production of Patriots and other systems. Then he added that he would telephone Putin. If Putin outbid the offer, Trump would withdraw his words. It was the ordinary logic of a businessman; nothing personal.

He also mentioned the possibility of visiting Ukraine, should security considerations allow it. All options, he made clear, remain open.

A Stake on Kazakhstan

The entire American design rests upon rare-earth metals, above all titanium. Only a handful of countries supply titanium of genuine strategic quality. China accounts for roughly sixty per cent of the market, yet its product is of lower grade—a basic sponge that requires further processing. Until recently Russia supplied the Pentagon and major American defence contractors; that channel is now closed.

Kazakhstan remains the sole reliable source of high-quality titanium. Contracts have already been signed with its producers by Rolls-Royce, General Dynamics, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing—officially for civilian purposes.

The Zangezur Corridor—Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan–Armenia–Turkey—leading into Europe, is intended to become a vital artery of the Middle Corridor, the great transport route between Asia and Europe that bypasses Russia.

It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court has recently removed presidential term limits for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, allowing him to stand again. Stability of power has thus been secured for years ahead. This, too, belongs to Trump’s larger design.

Rutte, Meloni, and the “European Family”

At the Ankara summit NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declared with a straight face that “everything is in order,” that “the Alliance is growing stronger,” and that “we are all one European family.” Inside the Alliance, however, real friction persists.

On the eve of the summit The Economist demonstrated that the much-vaunted rise in defence spending to five per cent of GDP in many countries is largely an accounting exercise. Southern Europe—Italy, Spain, Portugal—continues to prioritise social expenditure. Italy announced a thirty-nine per cent increase in military spending (reaching two per cent of GDP); the actual rise was seven per cent.

Yana Mendeleva observed: “Before the summit the press wrote that Trump was arriving angry because Europe had failed to support him over Israel’s operation against Iran. What does Rutte do? He praises Trump, calling the strikes on Iran absolutely necessary. In effect he says: ‘Trump, Europe needs you; we are with you; we support you in everything.’ In words…”

Trump told Rutte plainly that the United States has spent roughly one trillion dollars on European security and continues to spend “an order of magnitude” more than it considers fair.

Solomon Bernstein noted: “The essence of the situation is that all these talking heads—Rutte and others—may say whatever they like. Yet NATO forces in Europe are commanded by American generals.”

The episode with Meloni is instructive. Because Italy did not send troops to support the United States and Israel against Iran, a forty-two-billion-dollar credit line from the central bank was cut. Trump punishes disobedience with money; he is, first and foremost, a businessman.

In Whose Pockets Will the 230 Billion Promised to Ukraine Come to Rest?

At the Ankara summit the Ukrainians secured a pledge of two hundred and thirty billion dollars for 2026–2027, with the possibility of extension. Zelensky applauded and expressed gratitude.

Yet it appears almost certain that the greater part of these billions will remain in the West. Whatever eventually reaches what is left of Ukraine will settle in the hands of Ukrainian businessmen, senior officials, and their associates. The money will be provided, as the saying goes, “so that it does not perish.”

Solomon Bernstein was blunt: “Ukraine today is a classic failed state. Close the western border and turn off the financial tap, and the state will collapse within two months. There will be nothing with which to feed the army, nothing to buy ammunition, nothing to pay civil servants. It is a bankrupt state.”

Conclusions and Prognoses

The active phase of the conflict may, according to current assessments, draw to a close around November of this year—for economic reasons. Europe must rearm. The moment recalls the uneasy interval between the two world wars: five years in which the powers tested what worked, where logistics failed, and where the system was weakest.

Europe, judging by the summit’s outcome, does not seek a rapid end to the fighting. European leaders spoke of restoring the principal features of the Cold War—the expansion of military pipelines into Eastern Europe, for which thirty billion dollars have already been allocated. Western generals and politicians continue to declare their readiness for armed confrontation with Russia by 2030.

At the NATO summit Trump performed his appointed role: he reminded Europe that he will no longer carry its burdens and expects payment. At the same time he set in motion a long chain of consequences in which American corporations, licences, royalties, and control over strategic resources through new transport corridors become the principal beneficiaries.

The two hundred and thirty billion dollars so warmly welcomed by Zelensky will, in reality, strengthen American defence contractors, give Europe time to rearm, and leave Ukraine in the position of a dependent failed state—receiving, at best, kickbacks and modest subsidies sufficient to keep it standing. Trump’s long game continues.