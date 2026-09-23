Trump Says an “Endless” Inflow of Migrants Will Destroy Canada

An unending flow of migrants will destroy Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump said, TASS reported.

“Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country, essentially unchecked and unvetted, and who are causing problems that will soon be too big to handle. It is a Liberal takeover that will end very badly. Already showing up in their numbers. Big unemployment,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

As of 1 July, 2.78 million migrants were living in Canada, or about 6.7 percent of the population. In the second quarter of 2026 the country admitted roughly 99,000 permanent migrants — 4.2 percent fewer than in the same quarter a year earlier. In August, unemployment stood at 6.4 percent, or 1.5 million people.