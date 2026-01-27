3.74 BYN
2.86 BYN
3.40 BYN
Trump says Cuba is close to "collapse" due to cutoff of Venezuelan oil supplies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Cuba is "very close to collapse" after the interruption of oil supplies from Venezuela. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump during a visit to Iowa.
The President added that Washington will watch "what happens to Cuba," hinting at the potential serious consequences for the island's economy.
Earlier, media reports indicated that the US is discussing the possibility of a complete naval blockade of Cuba to stop oil imports to the island.
This option is being promoted by several White House officials, including Secretary of State Rubio. Although a final decision has not yet been made, this proposal could be part of a broader package of measures to pressure Havana.