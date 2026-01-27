Trump says Cuba is close to "collapse" due to cutoff of Venezuelan oil supplies

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/914ddba0-ecfa-4ac5-abd2-dd74b9133a32/conversions/b613c81b-9ac6-451a-aa7d-4c3eba349a7c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/914ddba0-ecfa-4ac5-abd2-dd74b9133a32/conversions/b613c81b-9ac6-451a-aa7d-4c3eba349a7c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/914ddba0-ecfa-4ac5-abd2-dd74b9133a32/conversions/b613c81b-9ac6-451a-aa7d-4c3eba349a7c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/914ddba0-ecfa-4ac5-abd2-dd74b9133a32/conversions/b613c81b-9ac6-451a-aa7d-4c3eba349a7c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Cuba is "very close to collapse" after the interruption of oil supplies from Venezuela. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump during a visit to Iowa.

The President added that Washington will watch "what happens to Cuba," hinting at the potential serious consequences for the island's economy.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the US is discussing the possibility of a complete naval blockade of Cuba to stop oil imports to the island.