Donald Trump has decided to scale back the US-South Korean military exercises. The US President expressed deep dissatisfaction with the maneuvers, which begin on August 17, and ordered the Pentagon chief to significantly reduce their scope.

Trump attributed the decision to his "very good relationship" with South Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to the American President, the 11-day exercises are too costly for Washington and send a "hostile signal" to Pyongyang, which has always shown respect under Trump. It's too late to cancel the exercises entirely, so the Pentagon will have to scale them back on the fly, putting Seoul in an extremely awkward position.

However, South Korea itself advocates peaceful coexistence with the DPRK. The President stated the day before that the countries must become less aggressive towards each other to prevent conflict. He reaffirmed his willingness to respect the system established in Pyongyang and not seek unification through absorption.