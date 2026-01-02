Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump stated that Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country

US President Donald Trump stated that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been captured along with his wife and taken out of the country, RIA Novosti reports.

"The United States of America successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who, along with his wife, was captured and taken out of the country," Trump said.

