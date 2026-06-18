Trump Declares - Europeans Get Wrong on Energy and Migration

US President Donald Trump pointed to European countries' misguided policies in energy and migration, which risk permanently losing Europe's former identity. He expressed this opinion in an interview with journalists from the Italian television channel La7, BelTA reports.

"The Europeans have got it all wrong on energy and they’ve got it all wrong on immigration, and if they don’t sort out these problems, Europe will never be the same again. They probably won’t manage to sort them out. Immigration is a disaster, and energy – with all those wind turbines that are a failure – is a disaster," Trump said.