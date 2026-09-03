Donald Trump stated an intention of the United States to demand from European states compensation of means that the Biden administration allocated for the military support of Ukraine, BELTA writes.

“The Biden administration transferred to Ukraine completely free of charge far more ammunition than we used in Iran. To Ukraine and NATO hundreds of billions of dollars were provided gratuitously, for which Europe would have paid if it had been asked of it, but we will nevertheless demand this money, even if with a certain delay,” Trump stated.

The American president also noted that the United States now prefers to accumulate ammunition for its own needs, and not to sell it to other countries. At the same time he noted that sales to allies will soon resume.