Trump: The United States Is Working on a Major Deal to Buy Potash From Belarus

MINSK, September 21 — Trump: The United States is working on a major deal to purchase potash from Belarus.

The United States is preparing a major deal on supplies of Belarusian potash. The head of the American administration, Donald Trump, said so on Truth Social, TASS reported.

“The U.S. is working on a major deal concerning purchases of potash from Belarus. Prices will be substantially lower than those we now pay Canada; this is very good news for our farmers and ranchers,” the American leader wrote.