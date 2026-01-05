3.71 BYN
Trump: There will be no elections in Venezuela in the next 30 days
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump announced that Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as acting President of the Bolivarian Republic the day before, is cooperating with Washington.
He reiterated that the United States is not at war with Venezuela and that he does not require legislative approval to send US troops to the Latin American country.
Trump described himself as a key figure in the governance of Venezuela. US Secretary of State Rubio, Vice President Vance, and Pentagon Secretary Hegseth will also be involved in the process.