Trump Threatens Iran with New Strikes if No Deal

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington is prepared to strike Iran with renewed force if Tehran does not agree to a deal acceptable to the American side. He outlined this position in an interview with Axios, according to TASS.

"We want a deal. They're not where we want them right now. They're going to have to get there or they're going to be hit hard, and we don't want that," Trump said.

According to the American leader, if Iran doesn't present a new proposal that meets US demands, the strikes will be "much stronger than before."

According to Axios, Trump plans to hold a meeting with members of his national security team on May 19 to discuss further options regarding Iran. According to the portal's sources, the White House chief had already met the day before with Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss Iran.