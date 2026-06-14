3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.21 BYN
Trump Threatens Macron with Tariffs on French Alcohol
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington continues its trade wars. This time, US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to French President Emmanuel Macron. He threatened 100% tariffs on French wine. Washington's main condition is the complete abolition of the digital tax, which, according to the White House, infringes on the interests of American tech giants.
The New York Post recalls that Paris imposed a tax on tech companies back in 2019. Specifically, it applies to local revenues of American companies such as Amazon.